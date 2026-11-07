Rice's condition revealed: Arteta on the VAR controversy: I don't want to lie

Arteta responded to journalists' questions about the substitution of Declan Rice and whether he was alright, saying: "Yes, he is fine."
Asked about Arsenal's run of single-goal wins in the Premier League, he stated: "We need to be more clinical. We were one-on-one with the goalkeeper twice, and we missed a penalty and another chance. Sometimes we try to score the perfect goal against compact sides, when we need more chaos and to score early."
Madueke has rediscovered his level after earning more minutes, and the Spaniard sees him taking on the attack amid a spate of absences. He replied: "Noni deserved the chance. He did not offer enough at the start of the season, but he trained and came back different and serious. He is producing amazing levels, and he has to maintain his place."
The winger showed his anger at being hauled off today. Arteta said: "He missed three clear chances. He contributed to Martin's goal, but he has to improve his decisions and his effectiveness."
Finally, he praised Bruno Guimaraes, whose name the fans chanted as the midfielder walked around the pitch. "He can produce his best. He was influential and imposed his presence, but he has more ahead of him, especially in the understanding between the midfielders."
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