This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Revealed: How MLS star Lionel Messi ‘complains’ to referees – with Inter Miami & Argentina icon taking a different approach to Cristiano Ronaldo L. Messi Major League Soccer Inter Miami CF C. Ronaldo Argentina A leading match official has revealed how Lionel Messi “complains” to referees, with the Argentine taking a different approach to Cristiano Ronaldo. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below All-time great always wants to win

Can disagree with some decisions

Tries to remain calm under pressure Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below