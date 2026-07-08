Revealed: Fulham to raid Real Madrid for THREE players as Alvaro Arbeloa utilises links with Liga giants

The most high-profile name on the list is Mastantuono, but securing his signature will be no easy task for the Cottagers. The teenage sensation is expected to be available on loan this summer, attracting interest from at least 12 major clubs across the continent, meaning Arbeloa will have to lean heavily on his personal rapport with the youngster to win the race.

Elsewhere, the path for Fran to move to London looks slightly clearer. The full-back could be sold following Madrid's high-profile acquisition of Marc Cucurella from Chelsea, leaving Fran surplus to requirements. Meanwhile, Gonzalo is set to join Jose Mourinho's pre-season tour, but there is a strong belief he could become available later in the transfer window.