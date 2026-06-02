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Retirement plan? Lionel Messi will ‘play as long as he wants’ as Argentina boss explains mindset that means South American GOAT ‘continues to be the best’
Messi dictates his own retirement timeline
As Argentina prepare to defend their global crown, head coach Scaloni has opened up about the future of his captain. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Diario Olé, the manager dismissed any immediate concerns regarding Messi stepping away from international football.
The veteran forward is gearing up for a record-breaking sixth World Cup appearance, and his manager believes the decision to retire rests entirely in his own hands. Scaloni stated: "He will play until he wants to because we already know what he is and it is not surprising that he plays his sixth World Cup." The national team boss trusts his talisman implicitly to make the right call when the time finally arrives.
- AFP
The elite mindset driving a champion
Despite having won every possible major honour, including four international trophies in recent years, the former Barcelona star retains an incredible desire to compete. Scaloni highlighted this unique psychological trait as the primary reason why his star player remains at the pinnacle of the sport. Discussing how the attacker still gets frustrated over minor incidents during club matches, the manager explained that this relentless drive sets him apart from ordinary professionals.
"He continues to be the best because he always wants more and shows he wants more," Scaloni added. This burning ambition ensures the Inter Miami forward never settles, constantly pushing himself and his teammates to achieve greater success on the pitch regardless of past glories.
Managing fitness through constant communication
With an expanded tournament format approaching, questions have been raised about how Argentina plan to manage their most prized asset's playing time. Scaloni was quick to point out that any strategy involving the forward is based on mutual respect, rather than imposing strict physical limitations. The manager confirmed that every step is evaluated together, acknowledging the immense value the veteran brings even when not at 100 percent.
Scaloni explained: "Every decision we have made, we have discussed with him. It is useless for me to sit here and say that I decide: in his case, and I think it is deserved, I will always talk to him and ask him how he is, and we see if we reach an agreement. I think it has to be that way, because I repeat, he, even being on the pitch with a lot of difficulties, has given us a lot. So there are times when it is even better that he is in difficulty because of everything he generates."
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What next for Argentina?
La Albiceleste are currently finalising their preparations with upcoming friendly fixtures against Honduras and Iceland. Following these warm-up matches, Scaloni and his determined squad will kick off their highly anticipated title defence against Algeria. As they navigate the group stage, all eyes will firmly remain on their iconic captain to see if he can deliver another historic triumph.