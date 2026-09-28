Revealed: Why Republic of Ireland stars refused to shake hands in win over Israel

Despite the off-field distractions, Ireland took control of the match immediately. A tiny pocket of Irish fans, who kept their tickets despite previous cancellations, celebrated as Troy Parrott opened the scoring in the 13th minute.

Adam Idah doubled the advantage just three minutes later, before Jack Moylan added a third in the 25th minute. Moylan marked his goal by passionately kissing his black armband and then his team badge.

"But it's not about me," Hallgrimsson explained when praising his squad. "I think the game, the desire the players showed to make a statement on the pitch - they are football players, they wanted to show on the pitch, make that talking with their feet."