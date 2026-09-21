Repubblica - Napoli-Allegri, the honeymoon is over: outburst in the dressing room and the De Bruyne case

According to Repubblica Allegri is disappointed by Aurelio De Laurentiis' disappearance from the scene. In his dealings with the club, too, the company-minded Max had been convinced he had built up some credit over the summer, after a transfer window in which he never complained about the failure to bring in reinforcements. Instead, the president has stayed away from the three home matches against Como, Arsenal and Bologna at the Maradona stadium, leaving the hot potato with the Livorno-born manager. He has been left alone to deal with the emergency caused by the many injuries and the players' growing nervousness, which erupted in a couple of rows during training at Castel Volturno. The first was punished too leniently for Noa Lang and the second went unpunished.