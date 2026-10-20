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Grafica CM Allegri Napoli 2026 16.9Calciomercato/Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Repubblica - Napoli, Allegri stops being a company man and calls for four signings

SSC Napoli
M. Allegri
Transfers
Serie A

Before turning to the transfer market, though, the manager must get Napoli winning again, otherwise he risks his job.

Massimiliano Allegri has changed tack ahead of the clash with Bodo/Glimt. After months praising the quality and depth of his squad, he has dropped his club-loyalist stance for the first time. "All the players at my disposal were considered good enough to be part of Napoli by the club in the summer. They have my respect and must be defended, not criticised so harshly. Especially as the transfer window is now closed and we certainly can't change ten of them..." reports Repubblica.


In Repubblica's reading, "these are cryptic words, and only by interpreting them can one infer the true thoughts of the Livorno-born manager, who has finally made his own assessments of the team since July and, not by chance, has asked De Laurentiis for four reinforcements in January".


  • Allegri must get his Napoli side back to winning ways quickly, before January arrives, or he might not even make it to the winter transfer window unscathed. Another poor result tonight against Bodø would have immediate repercussions for the Azzurri: a punitive training camp until Saturday afternoon's league match against Roma. If the free fall continues, more drastic measures could follow. Operating without a clear plan in mid-October is dangerous.



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Champions League

20 Oct 2026

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