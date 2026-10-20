Massimiliano Allegri has changed tack ahead of the clash with Bodo/Glimt. After months praising the quality and depth of his squad, he has dropped his club-loyalist stance for the first time. "All the players at my disposal were considered good enough to be part of Napoli by the club in the summer. They have my respect and must be defended, not criticised so harshly. Especially as the transfer window is now closed and we certainly can't change ten of them..." reports Repubblica.





In Repubblica's reading, "these are cryptic words, and only by interpreting them can one infer the true thoughts of the Livorno-born manager, who has finally made his own assessments of the team since July and, not by chance, has asked De Laurentiis for four reinforcements in January".



