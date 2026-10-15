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Gianluca Minchiotti
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Repubblica - Lotito reveals: “I go around armed with two pistols; one has even proved useful”

Lazio

Lazio owner to fans who accuse him of no longer letting them dream: “Take a sleeping pill if you need to dream”

Claudio Lotito, the Lazio president, has recalled carrying two guns for years after threats from the club's ultras: "For quite a long time I went around armed with two guns, one in front and one behind, an automatic and a Smith & Wesson. One of them even came in useful once; it saved me."


According to Repubblica, Lotito has described his long battle with the most violent sections of the club's support. At the opening of a shop in Montesacro, he could not leave until riot police intervened. He warned: "Now the same situation has arisen again, and I’ll tell you why."


  • Lotito also points to rumours about the sale of Lazio. Foreign funds, mysterious buyers, offers worth millions. All supposedly ready to buy a club he insists he does not want to sell. "I have never received any offers, but one thing is certain: I have had to file complaints and submit reports to Consob, saying that I have never received any offers."


    "These people thought they could grab the cow by the teats and ended up grabbing the bull by the balls", as also reported in Repubblica. "I receive 5,000 threatening phone calls a day. I'm not joking. In life, I'm a fighter, never a veteran. I'm against abuses." To the fans who reproach him for no longer making them dream, he says: "Take a sleeping pill if you have to dream."


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18 Oct 2026

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