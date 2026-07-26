Refusing to blame his mother: Yamal says he is creative and entertaining, and did not have the best childhood

Lamine Yamal continues to cement his status as one of the most prominent talents in world football. Despite his young age, the Barcelona winger has broken down plenty of barriers since bursting onto the biggest stage.

According to a report in "Sport", Yamal's story began in Rocafonda, a modest neighbourhood in the city of Mataró that still holds a significant place in his life.

Every time he scores, Yamal nods to his roots by forming the number "304" with his hands, the postal code of the neighbourhood where he grew up.

One name stands out in the world around Lamine Yamal: Mounir Nasraoui, the player's father. He is the most visible figure in the media, known for his strong personality and his determination never to miss one of his son's matches.

Away from the spotlight sits the person who supports and backs Lamine, his mother Sheila Ebana.

Sheila comes from the city of Bata in Equatorial Guinea, and she emigrated to Spain as a teenager. She gave birth to Lamine at the age of 11, during her relationship with Mounir Nasraoui. The couple separated when Lamine was only three years old, but she chose to stay in Catalonia for her future and her son's.

The documentary film "304" makes it clear through interviews and voiceovers that his mother is one of the most important figures in his life. She backed him unconditionally even after he moved to live at the "La Masia" academy at the age of twelve.

Lamine said: "My mother worked in a restaurant, and despite how little we had, we were extremely happy when the holidays and occasions came. She bought me a PlayStation. And whatever I give her, it will never equal what she gave me. My mother was one of my role models when I was young."

He added: "When she came home, she would sit and talk with me, then prepare food and go to work."

Now 39, the player's mother has become the key figure behind her son's stardom. When Lamine was playing for La Torreta, Sheila made a fateful decision: to stay in Granollers, to work hard, and to dedicate her life to her son's growth and development.