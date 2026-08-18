Rafa Alkorta, for his part, stressed that success runs deeper than tactical diagrams and comes down to leadership. "Beyond tactical style, the key lies in the management needed to change the course of a team that for two years has relied on individuals more than being an integrated group," he said.
"Reconciling this ego and this pride" is "the most difficult matter", Alkorta explained, and something none of the previous coaches managed to achieve.
The former defender still backed the Portuguese coach. "He is the only one capable of making them understand that solidarity is not a trivial thing, but rather a necessary element for winning league and cup titles," Alkorta said.
Benito warned that Real Madrid's squad hands the coach the toughest man-management task he has ever faced this season. "With Bellingham, Diomande, Mbappé and Vini, you have four attackers who are untouchable. In principle, it is a team liable to break apart. And who holds the balance? Everyone must," he said.
Paris Saint-Germain offered Benito his example. "It has shattered every myth in football, because they play with Vitinha, João Neves and Fabián, with two very attacking full-backs, and the team does not break apart because everyone presses and everyone works," he stated.