Real Madrid superstar still not in the squad! England manager Thomas Tuchel surprises with an XXL squad and an unusual plan

The Real Madrid right-back has been left out in favour of Dan Burn (Newcastle) and Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur). Alexander-Arnold had already been absent from Tuchel’s squad in November, and in October he was sidelined with a thigh injury. The former Liverpool player last featured in June as a substitute when England beat Andorra 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

"I know what Trent can offer us, and we have decided to stick with our players," explained Tuchel: "I know his strengths, he is a great player, but it is a sporting decision."

Although Alexander-Arnold is a regular for the Madrid side and certainly impressed in the Champions League round of 16 against Manchester City, the 27-year-old has only been able to meet the high expectations to a limited extent since his arrival last summer.