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Real Madrid are set to offer Jude Bellingham a massive new contract extension until 2031
Real Madrid open contract talks with Bellingham
Real Madrid have started negotiations over a new contract for Bellingham. The club have no intention of waiting for his current deal, which runs until 2029, to expire before taking action. According to a report from Matteo Moretto, the Spanish giants intend to place the midfielder on the exact same salary tier as Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe. The planned renewal would match the Brazilian's recent extension, putting him on €48 million per season. The club do not want their most vital young players earning outdated wages while others enjoy top-bracket remuneration.
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Bellingham regains his finest form
Bellingham has enjoyed an explosive start to the current campaign under Jose Mourinho, scoring two goals and providing three assists in four La Liga matches. This fine patch of form marks a welcome resurgence after a difficult previous campaign, where his output dipped to eight goals and five assists across 40 appearances in all competitions. The England international is now replicating the dazzling numbers from his debut year under Carlo Ancelotti, when he notched 15 goals and provided 15 assists across 58 matches, reassuring Madrid hierarchy that he remains central to their long-term project.
Fending off Premier League interest
Bellingham's representatives are already engaged in discussions with the club to finalise the details, driven by growing Premier League interest and a desire to protect against approaches in 2027.
Far from indicating that the midfielder wishes to depart, the move reflects Real Madrid's determination to reward his fine form and secure his future.
The Spanish giants are ready to elevate him into their highest-paid wage bracket on €48m per season alongside Kylian Mbappe. Moretto shared an encouraging update on the ongoing discussions, stating: "There is optimism that an agreement will be reached soon."
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What happens next for the midfielder?
As negotiations progress smoothly, Real Madrid are confident of wrapping up the extension rapidly. Bellingham will now direct his full focus toward on-pitch matters under Mourinho, determined to drive his team toward domestic and continental silverware. Locking down his commitment until 2031 will effectively kill off any premature talk of a move back to English football.
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