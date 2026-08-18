Former Real Madrid players Alvaro Benito and Rafa Alkorta pinpointed the real challenge facing the Portuguese coach during comments on the "El Larguero" programme on Spanish radio station "Cadena SER": managing ego and pride.

According to Benito, Mourinho arrived at the Spanish club at the peak of his coaching career, a far cry from his current situation. "But he is a coach with great abilities, and he knows better than anyone else what the team's problem has been in recent years in terms of defensive and offensive organisation," he said.

The starting line-up, name by name, is "extremely competitive", Benito added. He stressed that the Portuguese coach's challenge lies in getting all the stars to understand one another and cooperate on the pitch.

Tactical discipline and commitment are the only way to keep the team from falling, Alvaro Benito emphasised. "The team is equipped to win everything, but to achieve that they will have to meet the commitments that Mourinho will demand of them," he said.

Those commitments, along with the defensive and physical effort, will be the key to "avoiding falling into the same trap again", he warned.

The Spanish club cannot carry on down the same road, Benito explained. "In this way it is very difficult to succeed in beating very good teams."