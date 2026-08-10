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FC Bayern München v Real Madrid CF - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final Second LegGetty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Real Madrid refuse to force their injured player to leave

Transfers
LaLiga
F. Mendy
Real Madrid
Spain
France

Ferland Mendy is making good progress in his recovery from injury, and the France international could rejoin group training as early as next September.

The left-back went under the knife last May after suffering a hamstring tear. Some reports suggested his layoff could stretch to a full year, a claim his entourage flatly reject.

Real Madrid struck a more cautious tone at the time, putting his absence at between four and five months.

According to AS, Mendy will still be a Real Madrid player when he returns to fitness, with his contract running until the summer of 2028.

Los Blancos had already bolstered the left flank by signing Carreras last summer, then added Marc Cucurella this summer as Fran García left for Real Betis.

Fitness, not form, is the issue in Mendy's case. The club know that a fit Frenchman offers a huge guarantee at the back, and it is no coincidence he was an important player in the last two Champions League titles Real Madrid won.

  • Ferland Mendy Real Madrid 2025Getty

    Real Madrid did not request Mendy's departure

    However, there are currently three left-backs at Real Madrid, and the club's first choice for departure would be Mendy.

    The club has not contacted the player to ask him to negotiate an exit, nor urged him to find a new team. Real Madrid know it would be tough for him to find one, given his injury record and the fact that he is injured and unavailable right now.

    Should Mendy tell Real Madrid he wants to open the door to talks over a departure, the club would answer that request.

    Yet the Spanish club will pile no pressure on the Frenchman, and will respect the contract signed between the two parties.

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  • Real Madrid CF v Girona FC - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Ferland Mendy does not intend to leave Real Madrid

    The player has no plans to leave, according to AS. Ferland Mendy wants to stay at the royal club.

    Happy at the Bernabeu despite years of fighting his injuries, Mendy backs himself to win Mourinho over if he can rediscover his fitness. Get his body right, he believes, and he can offer something extra across certain stretches of the season.

    Defending is his game. Mourinho prizes that side of things, above all in clashes with direct rivals.

    Mendy nailed down a starting spot in the big matches last season. Now he wants to do it all over again. 

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