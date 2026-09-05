Real Betis defender Marc Bartra explains 'rehearsed' penalty tactic that thwarted Kylian Mbappe during Real Madrid shock defeat

Speaking to Movistar+ after the game, Bartra explained that he had thoroughly researched the penalty encroachment rules. The defender deliberately positioned his feet on the edge of the box to gain a vital head start. He took a huge risk to ensure he could clear the danger if Valles made the save.

"I tried to calculate as best I could today," Bartra confessed when discussing his explosive reaction time. "It's true that if he hits it half a second earlier or later, I would have been caught inside. But I think there, in the end, I tried to hold on as long as I could with my foot planted and without stepping on it, and it worked out well."