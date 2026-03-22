Real Madrid player ratings vs Atletico Madrid: Vinicius Jr provides the derby-day double while Fede Valverde impresses again despite red card to keep title race alive

Madrid took the initiative early, and almost capitalized. Valverde, here deployed on the right, scampered down the wing before firing across the goalkeeper - but his shot pinged off the post. They came close soon after, but Marcos Llorente cleared off the line.

Atletico were rewarded for their defensive work with a goal of their own. Matteo Rugeri found Giuliano Simeone, who backheeled into the path of Ademola Lookman for an easy close range finish. The home side picked things up in the second half. It all started with a piece of shoddy defending, when David Hancko tripped Brahim Diaz. Vinicius tucked home the ensuing penalty. Another error gifted Madrid their second. Jose Gimenez, introduced at half time, failed to clear his lines off a poor pass. Valverde nipped in and tucked home to continue his fine run of form in front of goal. But Atleti responded again. This time, it was Nahuel Molina, who strode forward from right back and smashed one into the top corner from 25 yards out.

But Madrid had the last laugh. Their third was wonderfully constructed. Trent Alexander-Arnold pinged one into the path of Vinicius, who cut onto his right foot before curling one into the bottom corner. A red card to Valverde after made it interesting, but Los Blancos were otherwise reasonably happy to dig out what might prove to be a massive win.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Santiago Bernabeu...