Real Madrid speak out on Michael Olise interest amid reports of huge bid for Bayern Munich star

In a move rarely seen during the frantic summer transfer window, Real Madrid have categorically denied that they are pursuing a deal for Olise. The Frenchman has been in scintillating form in the Bundesliga, sparking suggestions that Florentino Perez was ready to add another "Galactico" to an already star-studded frontline in the Spanish capital. Olise enjoyed a phenomenal campaign with Bayern Munich, racking up 52 appearances across all competitions last season, scoring 22 goals and providing an incredible 31 assists.

However, the Spanish giants have made it clear that no negotiations have taken place behind the scenes. The club issued a formal response to distance themselves from the gossip, insisting that they have not approached the player’s camp or the German side regarding a potential transfer this summer.