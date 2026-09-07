Real Madrid, Mbappé: "Inter? I prefer AC Milan, but they deserve respect"

"I definitely prefer AC Milan. But Inter are an opponent who deserve great respect. A quality side. When I saw the draw my mind went straight to Thuram because we are very good friends. But they also have Lautaro, who is a striker capable of making the difference. Of course I hope not in this case. Mourinho? A great motivator, he is passing on to the group the experience of many years in his career. It is a pleasure and a privilege to be coached by him. We are all united, but we were last year too. Unfortunately, results do not always come. Look at my France: we wanted to win the World Cup and instead we did not even manage to reach the final..."