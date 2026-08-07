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Real Madrid wonderkid on the move! Argentine sensation Franco Mastantuono completes season-long loan transfer to Fiorentina
Fiorentina land Madrid's rising star
In a move that highlights their ambition to compete at the top of Serie A, Fiorentina have officially announced the signing of teenage sensation Mastantuono from Real Madrid. The 18-year-old playmaker has joined the Viola on a season-long loan deal, which the Italian club confirmed on Friday.
Recent speculation had suggested that an automatic extension could be triggered if Fiorentina secured European qualification, but those reports have been dismissed. The deal is strictly temporary, with no option or obligation to buy, allowing the youngster to gain valuable starting experience in a major European league after his first full season in Spain.
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A record-breaking journey from River Plate
Mastantuono arrived at Real Madrid last summer in a deal worth €45 million following a meteoric rise at River Plate. Having made his professional debut at just 16 years old, the midfielder quickly became one of the most sought-after teenagers on the planet. During his time with the Argentine giants, he notched 10 goals in 64 competitive appearances, demonstrating a maturity far beyond his years.
His impact has not been limited to club football, as he has already made history on the international stage. Mastantuono is officially the youngest player ever to represent the Argentina senior national team, making his debut under Lionel Scaloni at the age of 17 years and 296 days. In doing so, he shattered a record held by Adolfo Heisinger that had stood for over a century.
Productive debut season in Spain
During his first campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu, Mastantuono proved that he was ready for the demands of elite European football. Despite the immense competition for places in a star-studded squad, the Argentine made 35 appearances across all competitions. This included eight outings in the Champions League, where he gained vital experience in the most prestigious tournament in club football.
Real Madrid believe that a season as a regular starter in Florence will be more beneficial for his growth than a rotational role in Spain. By sending him to the Stadio Artemio Franchi, the Spanish giants are following a familiar development path used for other young talents in the past.
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Official confirmation from the Viola
The Italian club expressed their delight at finalizing the deal in a formal statement on their official website. The statement read: 'ACF Fiorentina announces that it has purchased, on a temporary basis, the sporting rights to the footballer Franco Mastantuono from Real Madrid.'
The statement continued by highlighting his recent achievements on both the club and international stages. 'During the last season, the new Viola player made 35 appearances with Real Madrid between LaLiga, the Champions League, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup, scoring three goals. Mastantuono is the youngest player to have made their debut for the Argentina senior national team and has worn the Albiceleste jersey on four occasions.'
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