AFP
Real Madrid dealt big blow as full-back needs surgery on season-ending injury
Devastating diagnosis for French defender
The medical situation at Valdebebas has taken another turn for the worse as the club confirmed a major injury to one of its key defensive stalwarts. Following a series of clinical tests, the club announced that Mendy has been diagnosed with a lesion in the rectus femoris tendon of his right leg.
The injury occurred just ten minutes into the match against Espanyol, with the player's immediate reaction suggesting a significant tear.
Mendy’s absence leaves a gaping hole in the backline at a critical juncture of the season. The club statement noted that the player's condition remains pending further developments but Marca reports that the medical staff and the player are already weighing up the necessity of surgical intervention to ensure a full recovery.
- Getty Images Sport
Surgery and a long road to recovery
While the official timeline is yet to be set in stone, especialistas at the club believe that surgery is the most logical path forward for the former Lyon man. Should he go under the knife, the recovery period is estimated to be approximately five months, effectively ruling him out of the summer and the start of the next campaign.
This latest setback marks Mendy's fifth injury of the season, a statistic that highlights the physical toll on the squad. Despite his limited availability, his impact when fit was undeniable; he notably excelled in the Champions League knockout stages.
Real Madrid mounting injury crisis
The loss of Mendy is symptomatic of a much larger problem currently plaguing Real Madrid. The squad has been decimated by fitness issues over the last two seasons.
This trend has placed immense pressure on the coaching staff and the medical department, as they struggle to field a consistent starting XI amid a relentless fixture schedule.
Mendy's contribution this term has been restricted to just 448 minutes across nine appearances. After returning from a previous long-term layoff in November during a trip to Athens, he has focused on returning to top form, only to be sidelined once again.
- Getty Images Sport
Official club statement on Mendy status
Real Madrid released a formal medical report to clarify the situation, stating: "After the tests carried out today on our player Ferland Mendy by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the tendon of the rectus femoris of the right leg. Pending evolution."