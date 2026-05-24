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Real Madrid fans wave chairs in the air for David Alaba as he and Dani Carvajal break down in tears during emotional farewell
Bernabeu says goodbye to two club favourites
Real Madrid fans paid an emotional tribute to Alaba during his final appearance for the club in a 4-2 win over Athletic Club. As the Austrian defender was substituted in the 68th minute, fans held chairs above their heads in reference to his famous celebration during Madrid’s dramatic Champions League comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in 2022.
- Getty Images Sport
Alaba reflects on emotional exit
Alaba, who endured serious injury problems in recent seasons, appeared visibly emotional as he left the pitch. The defender later thanked the club, staff, team-mates and supporters after bringing his Madrid career to an end. Speaking to RMTVafter the match, Alaba admitted he found it difficult to describe his emotions following the tribute from supporters.
"I haven’t prepared much, so I’ll keep it very short," he said. "I’m shy, but thank you very much for everything. Seriously, thank you so much for everything. I have greatly enjoyed these five years with you. Thank you for your love and support. We’ve had many successes together."
"Especially, thank you for being with me during a very difficult time in my career with my knee injury. But you were always with me, and for that, thank you very much. Truly, thanks to the club and to you, who will always be in my heart. Let’s celebrate a legend and an incredible person. Dani Carvajal!"
End of an era at Real Madrid
Carvajal also struggled to hold back tears as he reflected on his departure from the club where he became one of the most decorated players in its history. The right-back paid tribute to the players and coaches who helped establish one of the greatest periods in Real Madrid’s history.
"Good evening, Madridistas. It’s not an easy moment for me to speak because I’m very emotional about this great farewell you’re giving me," Carvajal admitted. "First, I want to thank our president, Mr. Florentino. He was the one who brought me back from Germany. I’ve grown with him, and we’ve won so many Champions together, but if I have to highlight something, it’s that not even 24 hours after a serious knee injury on that flank, he didn’t hesitate to extend my contract. So thank you from the bottom of my heart."
"Next, I wanted to thank all my teammates, the current players of Real Madrid. We haven’t had two easy seasons, but I’m sure we’ll win again. This is Real Madrid, and we have to rise as our history tells us. I cannot forget this golden era we’ve experienced. I want to continue thanking my parents and my sister for making such a big effort when I was a child. For taking me to training, to matches in the cold, rain, snow… You were always there and did your part to make my dream come true. Thank you. And also to my wife and my children."
"Lastly, thank you to all of you. You are wonderful. From my first day until today, the last, you’ve carried us forward. What is experienced in this stadium cannot be described; it simply has to be felt. You’ve supported me since the day I arrived. Just seeing this farewell makes me very proud to be a madridista."
"Thank you for the impossible comebacks, for being here in good times and bad. There are player careers defined by their successes, but others are defined by how much they resonate with people. I only want that tomorrow, when you remember me, you do so with pride and the certainty that I gave everything for this jersey. Yesterday, today, and always. Hala Madrid!”
- AFP
Major rebuild awaits at the Bernabeu
The emotional farewells signalled the end of a cycle for Real Madrid after a difficult season. Interim coach Alvaro Arbeloa also departed, with the club now preparing for significant changes ahead of the next campaign. Madrid’s focus will now shift towards rebuilding the squad around a new generation led by Kylian Mbappe, while replacing the experience and leadership left behind by figures such as Carvajal and Alaba will be one of the club’s biggest challenges.