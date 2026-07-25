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AURELIEN TCHOUAMENI REAL MADRID Getty Images
Yosua Arya

Real Madrid open door to Aurelien Tchouameni exit as Man Utd eye £68m transfer

Transfers
Real Madrid
A. Tchouameni
Manchester United
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Premier League

Manchester United have reportedly received a major boost in their pursuit of Aurelien Tchouameni after Real Madrid softened their stance on the midfielder's future. The French international could now become the final piece of the Red Devils' midfield reinforcements if a £68 million deal can be agreed.

  • Real Madrid rethink stance

    United have reportedly been handed fresh encouragement in their pursuit of Tchouameni after Madrid decided they are willing to sell the midfielder this summer, as per The Sun. The France international had previously been considered unavailable, but the Spanish giants are now prepared to listen to offers as they look to raise funds for a potential move for Manchester City's Rodri.



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  • RodriGetty Images

    Rodri pursuit changes plans

    According to the report, new Madrid boss Jose Mourinho had hoped to keep Tchouameni, but the club's transfer priorities have shifted following the possibility of signing Rodri. A fee of around £68 million is reportedly expected to be enough to complete a move, giving the Red Devils renewed hope of landing one of their priority midfield targets.

  • United strengthens midfield

    United have already strengthened their midfield by signing Youri Tielemans for £35 million and Andrey Santos for £50 million following Casemiro's departure and Manuel Ugarte's serious injury. Tchouameni is seen as an ideal addition to make their midfield more solid. Madrid originally signed him to replace Casemiro in 2022, and United are now hoping to bring the Frenchman to Old Trafford as the Brazilian's long-term successor.

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  • France v Spain: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Final piece of the puzzle

    If negotiations go smoothly, Tchouameni could be United's final major midfield signing in their bid to strengthen the squad this summer, providing the defensive foundation behind Tielemans and Bruno Fernandes. Los Blancos, meanwhile, would use the funds from his sale to support an ambitious move for Rodri, making the midfielder's future one of the key transfer stories to watch before the window closes.

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