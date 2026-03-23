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'This is a scandal' - Real Madrid launch fresh attack on La Liga referees after Federico Valverde's red card against Atletico
Valverde sent off in 3-2 Madrid derby victory
After falling behind to a 33rd-minute Ademola Lookman strike, Real Madrid produced a spirited comeback to lead 3-1 through Vinicius Junior's double and another from Valverde. However, Nahuel Molina pulled one back for Atletico before Valverde was given his marching orders for a swipe at Baena.
The decision from referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero was checked and cleared by the assistant video referee and the official's match report later claimed Valverde "kicked an opponent, without being within striking distance, using excessive force".
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'A scandal and a disgrace'
Real Madrid have previously used Real Madrid TV as a way to apply pressure on referees in Spain and they took the opportunity again in the aftermath of Sunday's win, lashing out at the state of officiating and insisting a yellow card would have sufficed.
“This is a scandal, this is a disgrace, that sums up this action. It’s a clear yellow card offense, it’s blatant, but if we remember what happened in Pamplona we can understand this and why VAR didn’t call him,” they said.
“You’re going to hear that the problem is Real Madrid TV, that they make videos. We’re doing this to denounce the fact that this can never be a red card, it’s a textbook yellow. Baena touches the ball, moves it away, and that’s why Valverde doesn’t touch it. He didn’t try to ruin the derby, he tried to ruin Real Madrid, which isn’t the same thing. Then we’ll see ‘Time for Justification,’ where they might even agree with him.
“I’m sure he’ll justify this action and say that both the referee and the VAR official were right. This can’t be; a player shouldn’t be sent off for this. Then they’ll try to sell you a load of rubbish, they’ll talk about intensity, that there’s no ball. Of course there’s the ball, but Valverde can’t reach it because Baena touches it.”
Arbeloa thanks referee for 'explanation'
While he disagreed with the decision, Los Blancos manager Alvaro Arbeloa thanked Munuera Montero for being given an explanation.
He said: “We showed character and mental strength. We had to suffer with one less player. I have a different view of the red card, but I thank Jose Luis for coming to explain to me why he sent him off. We were able to take the three points, which is what we wanted.
“He told me that it was excessive force and I don’t consider it as such. There is no intent to hurt or injure the opponent. It’s my view, different from his. But he came to explain it and I appreciate it. Sometimes it’s appreciated, even if it doesn’t change anything. The red card made everything more difficult and we had to suffer a lot. Every victory is a turning point. Now comes a fight for the league. Objective accomplished.”
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Valverde next available for Champions League clash
The red card is a blow for Madrid, who will now be without Valverde for their first two domestic games after the international break. The versatile midfielder will, however, be available for the quarter-final clash with Bayern Munich in the Champions League as the Spanish giants search for a record-extending 15th European crown.
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