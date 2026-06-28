Real Madrid & Jose Mourinho make huge transfer call on Endrick

Despite speculation that another temporary move could help his development, the latest reports from Marca suggest Real Madrid have no intention of sending the 19-year-old away again. Instead, the club believe the time has come for Endrick to establish himself as part of the first-team squad.

Both Real Madrid and the player are fully aligned on the plan, with neither side considering another loan during the current transfer window.

Following valuable experience in Ligue 1 with Lyon, Endrick is expected to report for pre-season and begin working under Mourinho. Endrick himself is also understood to believe he is ready to compete for a place in Real Madrid’s first team rather than continue gaining experience elsewhere.







