Ex-Tottenham star stuns Lille as Ethan Mbappe sees RED in Champions League thriller

Ayase Ueda, a summer arrival from Feyenoord, scored his second goal in as many games when he nodded in from close range following a well-weighted delivery from Mbappe. Marc Bartra quickly restored parity for Betis with a diving header from Pablo Fornals' whipped cross, but Alexsandro's header from a Gaetan Perrin corner put Lille back in front.

Bartra levelled once again just three minutes after the restart, applying a slight headed touch to Isco's free-kick past Berke Ozer. Parrott then completed the comeback by rifling a low effort into the far corner.

The winning strike highlighted Parrott's impressive form since joining Betis last month. The former Spurs man had already proven his quality after scoring the only goal in Friday's victory against Real Madrid.