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Rayo Vallecano handed double blow! La Liga side must finish Athletic Club clash behind closed doors and cover opponents' travel expenses after crowd trouble
Disciplinary ruling mandates stadium closure
The sole disciplinary judge of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has officially determined that the suspended match between Rayo Vallecano and Athletic Club will be completed behind closed doors. This decision comes as a direct consequence of the repeated throwing of objects onto the pitch during the original encounter on October 10.
According to As, the referee was forced to halt the game twice before eventually calling it off entirely when the National Police confirmed they could not guarantee the safety of those inside the stadium. The governing body’s resolution, issued on October 16, aims to prevent a repeat of the hostile scenes that marred the initial clash.
Despite the severity of the measures, the RFEF judge clarified that the order to play in an empty stadium is not technically a fresh disciplinary sanction. Instead, it is being framed as a preventative security measure designed to ensure the match reaches its natural conclusion without further interference.
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Rayo face travel cost bill
The clash originally descended into absolute chaos as the home faithful expressed their deep-seated frustrations with the club's current hierarchy. By removing the public element, La Liga officials hope to avoid the external pressures that led to the match being abandoned in the first half.
In addition to the stadium ban, Rayo Vallecano has been ordered to shoulder the financial burden caused by the disruption. As the host club responsible for stadium security, they must cover all travel and accommodation expenses incurred by Athletic Club for the rearranged fixture. Unless both clubs reach a private alternative agreement, the Basque side will submit their invoices to the judge, who will verify that the costs are reasonable before enforcing payment.
Chaotic scenes lead to early abandonment
The original fixture lasted only 24 minutes before the situation became untenable for the officiating crew and the players. Tensions had been high even before kick-off, but the atmosphere turned toxic when fans began launching paper planes, plastic balls, and eventually glass bottles onto the playing surface.
Most of the objects originated from the end of the stadium located above the dressing rooms, targeting the area where the players and staff were most vulnerable. While no one was physically struck by the projectiles, the constant interruptions made it impossible to maintain the flow or the integrity of the professional match, as reported by Diario As.
The official match report noted that the referee attempted to restart the game after two ten-minute breaks, during which the teams retreated to the safety of the locker rooms. However, the defiance of the crowd was absolute; within just 16 seconds of one restart, new objects rained down onto the grass. The home supporters, led by the Bukaneros ultras, were clearly determined to use the platform to protest against club president Raul Martin Presa.
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Logistics for the rescheduled fixture
When the match eventually resumes, it will pick up from the exact moment it was halted: the 24th minute of the first half. Specifically, there are 20 minutes and 44 seconds remaining of the first period, plus at least ten minutes of stoppage time to account for the previous delays, followed by the entire second half. The scoreline remains locked at 0-0, and the game will restart with a throw-in for Rayo Vallecano.
Regarding player eligibility, the rules for the restart are quite specific to maintain fairness. Any player who was registered with either club on October 10 is eligible to participate, regardless of whether they were part of the initial matchday squad. However, any player who had already been substituted before the 24th minute cannot return to the pitch. Furthermore, any individuals who were hit with suspensions as a direct result of the incidents during the abandoned game will be barred from taking part.
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