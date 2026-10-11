'Presa, leave now!' – Rayo Vallecano supporters celebrate match abandonment like a victory

Rayo Vallecano's La Liga fixture against Athletic Club was definitively abandoned after 13 minutes of active play due to intense fan protests. Home supporters threw marbles and paper planes bearing anti-board messages onto the grass, forcing two initial stoppages before a final decision was taken.

Rather than expressing disappointment, the Vallecas crowd celebrated the abandonment as a victory, singing 'La Vida Pirata' and applauding Athletic Club players for their patience.

President Raul Martin Presa left the stadium without making any public statements.