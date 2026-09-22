Fabrizio Ravanelli, former Juventus striker, spoke to Tuttosport about the Bianconeri's start to the season.





Who instead of Grabara?

"Is Neto better, or should they keep Radu until January? If we want to help Radu develop, it's better that he plays and grows. When a goalkeeper doesn't play, he becomes rusty. Neto is the one who gives me the most confidence among the free agents, he has always given me a sense of security and he's good with his feet too, and he also knows the club."





On Palmisani, Frosinone goalkeeper and a Juventus target for the future:

"He has won me over, he looks like someone destined for great things. He is very hungry, he has come through the hard yards. He had an important season last year and he is confirming that now. When you have personality, age doesn't matter, Buffon and Donnarumma showed that in the past."