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Woltemade JuventusGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Ravanelli: "Juve already have 6-7 players for the Serie A title. Woltemade, on the other hand, does not make them take a step up in quality"

Juventus
N. Woltemade
Serie A

The former Juventus striker talks about the current Juventus side

Fabrizio Ravanelli, former Juventus striker, spoke to Tuttosport about the Bianconeri's start to the season.


Who instead of Grabara?

"Is Neto better, or should they keep Radu until January? If we want to help Radu develop, it's better that he plays and grows. When a goalkeeper doesn't play, he becomes rusty. Neto is the one who gives me the most confidence among the free agents, he has always given me a sense of security and he's good with his feet too, and he also knows the club."


On Palmisani, Frosinone goalkeeper and a Juventus target for the future:

"He has won me over, he looks like someone destined for great things. He is very hungry, he has come through the hard yards. He had an important season last year and he is confirming that now. When you have personality, age doesn't matter, Buffon and Donnarumma showed that in the past."

  • On the near future:

    "What do I expect from Carnevali? For him to build the Italian spirit Juventus need. In my time, Boniperti went and found Torricelli, Ravanelli, Tacchinardi, Porrini, Di Livio and Del Piero. All of them played their part in Serie A titles and the Champions League."


    How far away are they from winning the Serie A title?

    "I think they can get back to winning it within two or three years. The three ahead of them are strong, then with Yildiz, Alajabegovic, Kolo Muani and perhaps another striker, Juventus are rebuilding. In my opinion, Juventus already have six or seven players ready to win the Serie A title."


    On Woltemade:

    "He is not an out-and-out centre-forward, because when you play there you have to attack the near post well, be strong in the air and have a nose for goal, even for tap-ins. He looks a bit better dropping off, more of a support striker. I do not think he is the profile who can take them to the next level. He will certainly be useful for Spalletti, but I think Juventus needed more of a player who attacks the space and is good in the air, given they have so many players who get to the byline. Having an Osimhen would have been ideal."

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Serie A
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Cagliari
CGL
Juventus crest
Juventus
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