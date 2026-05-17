Rasmus Hojlund confirms permanent Napoli transfer with 'emotional' message to Man Utd fans

The 21-year-old striker has spent the current campaign on loan at Napoli, having been deemed surplus to requirements at United.

The terms of the agreement between the two clubs dictated that a permanent transfer would be mandatory should Napoli secure a top-four Serie A finish. Following a 3-0 victory over Pisa, that milestone has been reached, formalising a deal worth approximately £38 million.

Hojlund played a starring role in the decisive match, setting up fellow former United star Scott McTominay before netting a 92nd-minute goal himself.