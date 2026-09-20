Lamine Yamal opened a controversial door shortly before the Ballon d'Or winner was announced, questioning the criteria behind the award. Too much focus on goals and titles, he argued, risks pulling it away from its essential core: choosing the best player in the world.

The Barcelona star told "Movistar Plus" that winning the Champions League makes a team the best, so the club gets its own award. The Ballon d'Or should go to the best individual player, he insisted, not necessarily the one who scored 80 goals, because the season's top scorer already collects the top scorer award.





Yamal's remarks don't stand alone in this debate. They partly echo the view of Kylian Mbappé, though the France star leans harder on goals and numbers.

Read: Mbappé: I am the best in the world, and I score more than Raphinha and Dembélé



