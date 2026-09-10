Raphinha like Cristiano Ronaldo: are Barcelona the strongest team in the world?

Five games, five wins, and in four of them they scored five goals. The latest came last night on their Champions League league phase debut, when they thrashed Feyenoord 5-1. Barcelona's start to the season has been sensational and, once again, Flick's side are among the favourites to win the famous old trophy. Or maybe it's only right to call them THE favourites. A tag the Blaugrana are more than happy to accept, because this year's objective is not La Liga but a place in the final at Madrid's Metropolitano. The usual heavyweights still stand in their way, from Real Madrid to Arsenal, from Paris Saint-Germain to Bayern Munich, plus Inter, who have reached two finals in the last four years years, but this year Barça seem to have an extra gear compared to the rest.