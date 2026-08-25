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Raheem Sterling charged with dangerous driving and nitrous oxide possession after £270,000 Lamborghini crash
Former England star faces serious charges
According to The Sun, Sterling could face up to two years in prison if convicted of dangerous driving after his £270,000 Lamborghini was involved in a motorway crash. The 31-year-old winger has also been charged with possession of nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation and failing to provide a specimen.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman confirmed the legal proceedings, stating: "A driver will appear in court next month to face charges following a collision on the M3. Raheem Sterling, 31, from Berkshire, has been charged for the following offences: dangerous driving, possession of nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation, failing to provide a specimen."
- Daily Mail
Nitrous oxide and legal implications
The charge regarding nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas or "hippy crack," carries significant weight as the substance was reclassified as a Class C controlled drug in November 2023. Usage has remained a concern within professional football despite the documented risks of heart attacks, strokes, and brain damage. Sterling, who was previously bailed while enquiries continue, will now have to answer the specific charges in court.
The crash took place near the Minley Interchange, with witnesses reporting that the vehicle collided with motorway barriers. While no injuries were sustained by the driver or other road users, the nature of the driving reported by witnesses led to the serious charge of dangerous driving. The former international star has kept a low profile since the incident, appearing only in social media clips spending time with his family.
A career at a crossroads
This legal trouble comes at a period of professional uncertainty for the four-time Premier League winner. After a trophy-laden spell at Manchester City, Sterling's move to Chelsea in 2022 for £50m marked the beginning of a difficult chapter.
Sources close to the player suggest his mental health suffered during his time at Stamford Bridge, where he was eventually forced to train away from the first-team squad under Enzo Maresca.
A subsequent loan move to Arsenal failed to reignite his form, leading to a short-term stint with Dutch side Feyenoord. That agreement concluded at the end of last season, leaving Sterling as a free agent.
- AFP
Isolation and public scrutiny
One source highlighted the pressure Sterling has faced, stating: "He was a prolific international who steered the England squad to significant heights over the last decade and has been made to feel worthless. The psychological strain that has put on him is immeasurable. He feels isolated. The second he touches a ball, he’s told he’s a flop and he’s finished. He’s been mocked and heckled."
As the September court date approaches, the focus remains on the legal ramifications of the M3 collision. Sterling, who is engaged to Paige Milian and has three children, must now navigate these charges while his future in professional football remains unclear.
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