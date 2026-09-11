Mexican legend Rafael Marquez officially unveiled as El Tri boss with bold 2030 World Cup mission

Looking ahead to the next phase of his managerial journey, the former Barcelona star underlined his resolve to achieve greater heights from the dugout than on the pitch.

Reflecting on his second opportunity with the national team, Marquez stated: "I have another chance, it did not happen for me as a player in five World Cups. We arrive at the same spot, now I have the opportunity, first of all to get to the World Cup, hopefully we can get there and achieve something different."

Acknowledging the magnitude of the task ahead, the new tactician added: "I have lived an extraordinary career as a player, now I have a bigger responsibility, it is another stage, I want to be on the pitch transmitting everything I can. I wish I can be as successful as I was as a player."

Addressing the challenges awaiting his tenure, the manager said: "There will be difficult and complicated moments, but I am confident that we will pull through. I will certainly give it my all, and hopefully things work out well."