Rafael Leao is joining Galatasaray. The decision has been made: this morning the Portugal forward was leaning towards accepting Aston Villa's offer, with the club ready to guarantee him a net salary of €7.5 million per season, but after lunch he changed his mind. His future now lies with the Istanbul club, who have reached an agreement with the player, who has been guaranteed a salary of €12 million plus bonuses until 2030, and with AC Milan. AC Milan will receive €40 million as a fixed fee plus €3 million in bonuses. Plus 20% of any future resale.
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Rafael Leao twist! He is joining Galatasaray, how much AC Milan will receive
Amorim had discarded him
For some time it had been clear that Rafa Leao was heading for the exit, and Ruben Amorim confirmed it yesterday in his press conference on the eve of the clash with Venezia: "Leao is a very strong player and, if he is in the right mindset, he can play for any team in the world. Sometimes, in football, there comes a moment when you have to go elsewhere".
The balance with AC Milan
Leao joined Milan from Lille in the summer of 2019 and has since made 291 appearances for AC Milan, scoring 80 goals and providing 65 assists. He has won one Serie A title, the 2022 triumph under Pioli, and the 2025 Supercoppa with Conceicao in charge.
Capital gain of around €29 million
Leao's book value as of 30 June 2026 was €11.2 million, pending official confirmation of the figures, the capital gain should come in at just under €29 million (€28.8 million).
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