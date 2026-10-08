Raducioiu: "Models, wine and parties, a circus life. Pills at AC Milan, injections at Brescia"

Florin Raducioiu, now 56, the former Romanian striker who had major spells in Italy with Bari, Brescia, Verona and AC Milan, has opened up about his life in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport. The headline says plenty about the man: "Models, wine and parties, a circus life. Those pills at AC Milan and the injections at Brescia…".





LIFE OFF THE PITCH

"As a player I certainly had my vices. At Monaco I was crazy about wine: I bought bottles worth €10,000, I had luxury dinners in Monte Carlo. I lived like a retiree, and I regret it a little. I could have saved some money and invested it. They were times when you earned €80,000 a month, back then that was a huge amount. I want to make it clear that I am still doing well financially now anyway".





THE PARTIES

"In Milan we used to throw parties at Hollywood when we could, Maldini was the most sought-after. In Verona, though, I lost my head over a Romanian model. I was 21, I was handsome and rich (laughs). I was a circus character. That relationship lasted a year and it did not keep me clear-headed during matches. At the end of the year we were relegated".





THE ANECDOTE

"After Wales-Romania, the match that qualified us for the 1994 World Cup, I went to a pub and got drunk on whisky until I passed out. I even vomited in the taxi. The next day I got up and flew back to Milanello by jet".



