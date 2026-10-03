France and Italy drew 1-1 in their Nations League clash, and AC Milan midfielder Adrien Rabiot stole the show. Speaking to Sky Sport after the match, the Frenchman gave his verdict on the new-look Italy side and on his future with the Rossoneri when they return from the long break.
Rabiot: "With AC Milan we will have nine matches in 27 days, we hope there are no injuries"
Italy
"Italy played a good game, but we dominated and deserved to win, Donnarumma had an outstanding game with 3-4 incredible saves. Italy also played well for spirit, they showed something and that was not a given after the defeat in the first game against Belgium. We did more and created more, we would have deserved more"
Zidane
"Zidane's arrival? There are plenty of positives. He's asking different things of us, like pressing straight away to win the ball back immediately, playing plenty of one-on-ones and having a great team spirit. In that respect we're showing a lot, and the forwards are also running a lot. It was a good match".
Milan? Let’s hope there are no injuries
"Milan? First we have Belgium at home. It will be important to finish top of the group, then we'll have a few days to switch off a bit and return to Milanello to focus on the next matches. I think there are 9 matches in 27-28 days, it will be tough. We will have to be ready, we hope there will not be too many injuries. For the moment I am focused on Monday's match against Belgium."
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