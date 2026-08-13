Quinton Fortune urges Chelsea to target 'outstanding' Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana

Onana has officially rejoined Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor on a second consecutive season-long loan for the 2026-27 campaign without an option to buy, while his parent contract at United runs until June 2028.

Speaking to Premier Bet, Fortune highlighted that the Cameroonian possesses exceptional distribution qualities highly sought after by top English clubs, including the Blues: "Andre Onana could be an asset to Chelsea, Newcastle United or Aston Villa in the Premier League. You can see the quality for playing out from the back as many managers now want with their style of football, he can be your starting point.

"When you’ve got a goalkeeper like Onana who can ping a ball 50, 60 yards to your striker or midfielder and break the lines with his passes, that can make a huge difference, and he’s one of the best at it. He just needs to find his confidence again now because when a goalkeeper makes a mistake unfortunately the whole world sees it. I hope he can get back to his best because when you need a goalkeeper to play out from the back, he can be outstanding."