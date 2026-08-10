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Ahmad Salah

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Questions about the Araujo deal: why did Barcelona let him go and Liverpool bet on him?

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R. Araujo
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A new opportunity and a thrilling decision

With a new Premier League season fast approaching, Liverpool are still working to rebuild their squad, particularly at the back.

Friendly defeats to Leeds United and Monaco laid bare their need for more defensive options. In both matches, they surrendered a two-goal lead.

Enter Ronald Araujo. Liverpool have signed the Barcelona captain on a season-long loan with an option to buy permanently for 55 million euros, and the English club will cover his wages after the player agreed to reduce them to smooth the move, according to a report by ESPN.

  • A defender who started as a forward: adapting to Barcelona's philosophy

    Araújo began his career as a striker at Huracán de Rivera before converting to a centre-back with Rentistas in the Uruguayan second division. He then drew attention with Boston River in the top flight, where several Spanish clubs began to monitor him.

    Barcelona sealed the deal in 2018 for an initial 1.7 million euros, despite interest from other clubs, including Real Madrid, according to ESPN sources.

    He shone with the reserve team, particularly in his speed of winning the ball back and dealing with aerial balls. Ernesto Valverde promoted him to the first team.

    His start was not easy. He was sent off in his first match against Sevilla in 2019, but he overcame that beginning and became a key element under Ronald Koeman and then Xavi Hernández.

    Despite the debate around his ability to build play, Araújo worked on developing this aspect. He spent extra time before and after training on drills receiving the ball and passing it back with speed and accuracy.

    In 2023 he said he had not been accustomed to building attacks from the back, breaking through the lines and looking for the free player, but he was forced to adapt quickly to Barcelona's philosophy, stressing that continuous work helped him prove his ability to play for the club.

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  • From key player to captain... then a decline in form

    Araújo was a key part of the Barcelona side that won the Spanish league in 2022-2023, collecting three league titles, two Copa del Rey trophies and three Spanish Super Cups during his time at the club. He took on the captain's armband in January 2026 after Marc-André ter Stegen left on loan, then made his 200th appearance for the club in March during the 3-0 win over Atlético Madrid.

    Not so long ago, Araújo ranked among the best defenders in the world. Barcelona thought so highly of him that they slapped a one-billion-euro release clause on his contract, fending off interest from Premier League clubs including Liverpool. His standing within the team has slipped over recent seasons.

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    He has suffered 17 separate injuries since arriving in Spain in 2018, according to Transfermarkt, and has missed an average of 103 days per year over the last five seasons with Barcelona and Uruguay. Injuries tell only part of the story. Doubts surfaced early over how well he suited Barcelona's style, and a decline in his work on the ball chipped away at his place in Hansi Flick's starting line-up.

  • Why did Barcelona allow Araujo to leave?

    Injuries and a shrinking role were only part of it. Araujo also picked up a reputation for recklessness, sent off against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea in the Champions League.

    In November 2025, the 27-year-old defender stepped away for a spell over his mental health. He travelled to Bethlehem and Jerusalem, then spent time with his family in Uruguay.

    Once back on the pitch, Araujo opened up about suffering from anxiety for 18 months before it turned into depression. He stressed that what he had been through was not tied to football alone but also to family and personal matters, and that the red card against Chelsea pushed him to realise he needed help. Barcelona's style of play also contributed to his decline in the pecking order.

    Flick called Araujo "a wonderful person and an amazing player", but pointed out that the Barcelona style he wants to apply is slightly different, even though the player boasts great pace, physical strength and a good ability to handle the ball.

    The German admitted he had not been able to involve him the way he wanted. Araujo, too, wants a fresh challenge. Flick bid him farewell and wished him well at Liverpool, insisting he had been a great captain and a wonderful player and person.

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  • Why do Liverpool need the Araujo deal now?

    Araújo arrives with Liverpool's need for defensive reinforcements laid bare. Their friendly against Monaco ended with Wataru Endo and Luke Chambers as the centre-back pairing. Giovanni Leoni and Joe Gomez are both sidelined through injury, while Jarell Quansah missed pre-season after a minor knee problem.

    That makes Araújo a genuine candidate to partner Virgil van Dijk. He is a ready-made defender with more than 200 appearances for Barcelona behind him.

    Centre-back is not his only role, either. He can slot in at right-back, handing Liverpool an extra option in a problem area, with Conor Bradley still recovering and Jeremie Frimpong yet to convince.

    Leadership is another string to his bow. Araújo has said that marshalling and organising his team-mates comes naturally, even when it means raising his voice at more experienced players.

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  • A new opportunity for a versatile defender

    Liverpool see in Araujo more than just a temporary defender. ESPN sources report that at Barcelona he took charge of the young players when they joined the first team's training, which could prove valuable for a squad packed with emerging talent.

    Xavi had also handed him a special job: shackling Vinicius Junior in matches against Real Madrid. Araujo would shift to right-back to snuff out the danger posed by the Brazilian winger.

    Bradley remains sidelined and Frimpong hasn't nailed down the right-back slot. Araujo's ability to cover both positions hands Liverpool extra flexibility.

    Darwin Nunez, his Uruguay team-mate and Liverpool's former striker, was among the first to congratulate him. He described the club as one with wonderful people and fans who would back him from day one.

    ESPN cautions, though, that Araujo has plenty of work ahead to rediscover the level once expected of him. The move to Liverpool could relaunch his career. The English club gains a defender with experience, leadership and tactical versatility, while Barcelona see his departure grant the player his wish and open the door to a fresh challenge.

    Read also: A difficult balance: Araujo's departure puts 5 defensive options on Barcelona's table

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