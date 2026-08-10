Questions about the Araujo deal: why did Barcelona let him go and Liverpool bet on him?

Araújo began his career as a striker at Huracán de Rivera before converting to a centre-back with Rentistas in the Uruguayan second division. He then drew attention with Boston River in the top flight, where several Spanish clubs began to monitor him.

Barcelona sealed the deal in 2018 for an initial 1.7 million euros, despite interest from other clubs, including Real Madrid, according to ESPN sources.

He shone with the reserve team, particularly in his speed of winning the ball back and dealing with aerial balls. Ernesto Valverde promoted him to the first team.

His start was not easy. He was sent off in his first match against Sevilla in 2019, but he overcame that beginning and became a key element under Ronald Koeman and then Xavi Hernández.

Despite the debate around his ability to build play, Araújo worked on developing this aspect. He spent extra time before and after training on drills receiving the ball and passing it back with speed and accuracy.

In 2023 he said he had not been accustomed to building attacks from the back, breaking through the lines and looking for the free player, but he was forced to adapt quickly to Barcelona's philosophy, stressing that continuous work helped him prove his ability to play for the club.