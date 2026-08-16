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Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

PSG unstoppable: Mika Godts officially confirmed too

Paris Saint-Germain
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M. Godts

The European champions add another young talent to their squad

PSG don't stop. Not even after winning two consecutive Champions Leagues and building a star-studded squad in every department. The Parisian club are still looking ahead and have pulled off another elite signing: the signing of Mika Godts is official, the Belgian talent born in 2005 and widely regarded as one of the most exciting prospects of the new generation.


Godts arrives from Ajax for €55 million, after a standout season with the Lancieri. Last season, Godts made 44 appearances, scored 17 goals and provided 15 assists, racking up 3,570 minutes in total. Those numbers underline his remarkable consistency: between goals and decisive passes, the Belgian produced a goal or an assist every 111 minutes.


  • A left-footed attacking wide player, Godts prefers the left flank and, in Luis Enrique's plans, will inevitably start behind Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. But in a deep squad packed with stars, managing minutes can make all the difference. And if there's one coach who knows how to squeeze the most out of every option at his disposal, it's the Spaniard.


    Godts' arrival also confirms a strategy that is now clear at PSG: to dominate the present without losing sight of the future. The Belgian has in fact been officially announced just a few days after Maghnes Akliouche, another outstanding prospect taken from Monaco for millions. Paris keep building for the future, and the names they are picking already look like the possible leading figures of the next decade.


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