PSG don't stop. Not even after winning two consecutive Champions Leagues and building a star-studded squad in every department. The Parisian club are still looking ahead and have pulled off another elite signing: the signing of Mika Godts is official, the Belgian talent born in 2005 and widely regarded as one of the most exciting prospects of the new generation.





Godts arrives from Ajax for €55 million, after a standout season with the Lancieri. Last season, Godts made 44 appearances, scored 17 goals and provided 15 assists, racking up 3,570 minutes in total. Those numbers underline his remarkable consistency: between goals and decisive passes, the Belgian produced a goal or an assist every 111 minutes.



