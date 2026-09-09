Ferran Torres hits debut hat-trick as PSG crush Slovan Bratislava to kickstart Champions League title defence

Before Torres took centre stage, Ousmane Dembele was the architect of Slovan's downfall. The Ballon d'Or winner put the hosts in complete control of the tie by scoring twice in six frantic first-half minutes.

Dembele opened the scoring after 17 minutes, slotting home a simple rebound after Nuno Mendes crashed a ferocious effort against the post. The dynamic winger then doubled the lead with a sharp header following a deflected cross from Dro Fernandez.

The prolific forward then turned provider for his newly arrived team-mate. Dembele delivered a teasing cross into the six-yard box, perfectly allowing Torres to tap in at the near post to cap a remarkable first-half attacking showing.