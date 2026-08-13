PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi breaks silence on Bradley Barcola’s future amid Liverpool & Arsenal transfer links

Al-Khelaifi adopted a composed stance regarding the intense speculation surrounding the French international. Liverpool and Arsenal are both reportedly weighing up moves for the former Lyon man, who has seen his stock skyrocket since arriving at the Parc des Princes in 2023.

The PSG president was adamant that the club would not be rushed into any decisions or influenced by the mounting noise from the English media. “We’re working calmly,” Al-Khelaifi said when asked for an update on the situation. “We don’t talk too much. We get things done. All of our players are important. When they sign for PSG, they become important to us."