The new Gianluigi Donnarumma? PSG confirm signing of 18-year-old goalkeeper from AC Milan

The hierarchy of the capital club promptly extended a warm welcome to the promising young prospect, who is set to don the number 16 shirt. In a statement on the club's official website, PSG expressed: "Paris Saint-Germain would like to welcome Alessandro to the club and wish him all the best with Les Rouge et Bleu."

Following the completion of his transfer, Longoni himself admitted he is very proud and ready to work hard to justify the faith shown in him under the new coaching staff after finalising the details of his move.

He told the club's official media: "First of all, I would like to thank President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Luis Campos and Luis Enrique for the opportunity they have given me and for the trust they have shown in me. I am very happy to join Paris Saint-Germain, and I will continue to work as I always have to justify that trust."