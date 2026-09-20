PSG are up and running again! They win Le Classique 2-1 and leave Marseille in second-bottom place. Weah sent off, directors in the stands protested against

One win on the opening day and then four straight defeats have left Marseille second from bottom on just three points, above only Le Havre.

Protests from the Marseille supporters also felt inevitable, aimed less at the team than at the new management brought in over the summer, at a time when the club's finances are in a very delicate state.

The curva displayed banners and sang chants during the match, then the final whistles also targeted the players on the pitch.