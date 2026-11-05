Provedel: “Inter are a dream I’ve realised. If I score like Toldo against Juventus...”

"I started playing when I was little, kicking a ball against the wall. I started as a goalkeeper at 15. At home, I didn't play in goal. I fell in love with goalkeeping when I saw Toldo. That was when I began to think that one day I might like to be a goalkeeper, perhaps even for Inter.

Julio Cesar? He was like a cat. He reached places it seemed he couldn't reach. It was thrilling to watch him dive. And he smiled a lot; he was lovely to watch."