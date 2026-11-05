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FBL-ITA-SERIEA-VENEZIA-INTER MILANAFP
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Provedel: “Inter are a dream I’ve realised. If I score like Toldo against Juventus...”

Transfers
Inter
Lazio
I. Provedel

Inter’s second-choice goalkeeper has spoken about his dream of wearing the Inter shirt.

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Serie A

08 Nov 2026

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08 Nov 2026

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Ivan Provedel joined Inter from Lazio in the summer as an alternative to Josep Martinez. Speaking to Betsson.sport in collaboration with Dazn, the goalkeeper discussed his career, his approach to the role and the example set by Francesco Toldo. Provedel dreams of reliving one Toldo highlight in particular: the goal that wasn't a goal against Juventus in a goalmouth scramble.

  • Inter’s call

    "When Inter called me, I was a little incredulous. I have to be honest: until I signed, I didn't want to think about it or get my hopes up, not until everything was done. Then I was delighted."

  • PERSONALITY

    "Three words to describe me? Calm, reserved, ideal. And as a goalkeeper? Reserved and calm. My pre-match ritual? Yes, before every technical meeting, a friend of mine calls me and we exchange a few words, that's it."

  • In goal at 15 for Toldo

    "I started playing when I was little, kicking a ball against the wall. I started as a goalkeeper at 15. At home, I didn't play in goal. I fell in love with goalkeeping when I saw Toldo. That was when I began to think that one day I might like to be a goalkeeper, perhaps even for Inter.

    Julio Cesar? He was like a cat. He reached places it seemed he couldn't reach. It was thrilling to watch him dive. And he smiled a lot; he was lovely to watch."

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  • Toldo’s goal against Juventus

    "That goal against Juve was magnificent. He went up for it at the last moment and put everything into it. Brilliant, absolutely brilliant. I was little, and I was still awake even though it was late. When he scored, I made a racket at home. He was my idol, absolutely. If it happens to me with Inter? Let's hope I don't need to go into the box at the last moment, but if I do, the manager will have to give me permission. Then let's hope it happens. Fingers crossed."

  • Inter, a dream

    "When I realised I could think about becoming a player, my plan B was to become a physiotherapist. The pressure before a match? I don't think about it; I only think about doing what I have to do as well as possible. My first goal as an Inter player? To show that I belong here and that I can contribute to the team. What does the Inter shirt mean to me? A dream come true."

Next matches
NAP

NAP

Serie A

08 Nov 2026

LAZ

LAZ

INT

INT

Serie A

08 Nov 2026

COM

COM