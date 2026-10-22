Paris Saint-Germain's clash with Lyon is in serious doubt. French police have asked for Sunday's 8.45pm fixture in the eighth round to be postponed, L'Equipe reports today, amid fears of further unrest after violent protests shook the country over the weekend.
Protests and demonstrations in the streets: French police call for PSG-Lyon to be postponed
Is it being played on Monday?
One of French football's most traditional fixtures could therefore be postponed until Monday. Authorities fear crowds at sporting events could fuel further violence, with the Gilets jaunes movement and trade unions preparing new demonstrations. Over the weekend, French media reported more than 2,400 arrests and thousands of businesses looted or damaged.
Toulouse-Troyes postponed
Recent social tensions have disrupted the football calendar: Toulouse's match against Troyes has moved from Saturday to Sunday, while Montpellier's second-division fixture against Red Star has been postponed until Monday. On Tuesday, around 5,000 officers were on duty for the Champions League match between PSG and Barcelona, including special units equipped with water cannons.
Ballon d’Or problem
Postponing PSG-Lyon would clash with Monday's Ballon d'Or ceremony, where several players from the Parisian club are expected to be among the nominees for the main individual awards. Public order, though, takes priority. A final decision is expected in the coming hours.
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