'Make Canada as proud as possible' - Promise David, Luc de Fougerolles embrace World Cup spotlight as CanMNT look ready for the moment

TORONTO — When Promise David wakes up on Friday, he's going to watch anime. After potentially playing in his first World Cup game, he thinks he'll stop at McDonald's.

While some players say the biggest matches of their lives are "just like any other game," Promise, or Tobi as he is known to his teammates, takes that quite literally.

Sitting in a Montreal hotel before Canada's final pre-World Cup friendly against Ireland, he pulls out his phone and starts scrolling. He's looking for the shows he's watched most recently. He identifies Wistoria: Wand and Sword as his latest obsession while also enjoying being back home, where he's been able to catch up on the TV series Office Movers, which features a cameo from Drake.

"I'm finally back in Canada, so I can watch Office Movers," the towering 6-foot-5 striker, who scored 15 goals in 37 games this season for Belgium's Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, said while enjoying the comforts of being home and having access to the show's streaming platform. "I hate watching shows on sketchy sites or something, but now that I'm in Canada, I stream entire seasons."

For someone who recently returned from an accelerated injury recovery to make his first World Cup roster and is just days away from playing in front of 40 million Canadians, the candor is exceptional. It truly doesn't faze him.

"Same s--t, different day," he says. "Wake up, watch my favorite shows, listen, eat, stretch, follow the game plan and then go score some goals and win."

David, 24, was playing youth soccer in Croatia four years ago when Canada went to the 2022 World Cup, the nation's first men's tournament in 36 years and only its second ever. He never expected to be playing at the 2026 World Cup.

The rapid rise reflects the evolving nature of the Canadian Men's National Team program. He, along with four others on the 26-man squad, was not well known to the broader Canadian soccer community in 2022 and is now among the 13 debutants at this year's tournament.

Yet, as has been the case for many of Canada's players, it wasn't an easy road, even as the group appears calm heading into the first World Cup matches on home soil.

For Promise, it all came crashing down in February when he sustained a significant hip injury that cast doubt on his dream. He felt as if an elastic band had "exploded" in his hip. The tendon required surgery and a grueling recovery, but through conversations with head coach Jesse Marsch and an immense determination to reach the tournament, he's recovered in time.

"Point blank, yes, it would've been a failure," he said of his goal of making the 26-man squad. "I recover like a superhuman, and I ate my vitamins as a kid.

"The pain was a lot, so my brain just blocked off some of it... I don't [have a high pain tolerance], but I also want my bank account to have a high balance, so it's just pain, but we got paid for it."

Healthy now, he visualizes his McDonald's meal. He had Chick-fil-A and an Oreo milkshake when Marsch told him he'd made the team, but he's not satisfied yet. His rise, along with his calm demeanor, has become a defining factor for an unsatisfied, slightly ailing squad preparing to step onto the sport's biggest stage.