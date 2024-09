Prison sentence given to fan who racially abused Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr and ex-Villarreal star Samu Chukwueze in separate matches Vinicius Junior Real Madrid S. Chukwueze Villarreal LaLiga

The fan who racially abused both Vinicius Junior and Samu Chukwueze has been handed a one-year prison sentence and a stadium ban as punishment.