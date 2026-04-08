Premier League secures fifth Champions League spot for second successive year after Arsenal's win at Sporting CP

Arsenal’s narrow continental victory in Portugal in the first leg of their quarter-final tie has mathematically secured an additional European Performance Spot (EPS) for the Premier League for the second consecutive campaign. This result ensures that England will finish in the top two of UEFA’s seasonal coefficient rankings, ahead of rival leagues in Germany and Portugal. The achievement reflects the collective strength of English clubs this term, with all nine original entrants into 2025-26 European competition successfully navigating their respective league stages to bolster the nation's standing.