Premier League would be ‘ruining their own competition’ with 60-point Man City deduction as former Blues skipper reacts to delay in ‘stupid’ FFP saga

When it was put to him that any sanctions are likely to be applied heading into the 2026-27 campaign, with City having the right to appeal, Dunne went on to say: “That's the way it has to go now.

“I can imagine for Manchester City it's been really undermining because it's just been dragging along with them. It's followed them around and for myself and for other ex-players, or anyone that's associated with the club, you do interviews and it's always about, ‘but what about this FFP thing?’.

“Man City have got so much going for them in terms of they just won the Carabao Cup, they constantly produce really good players that play a really good style of football and everyone wants to just talk about the negative side of it. So, I think for the whole thing to get dealt with and to get finished, I think it's a relief for everybody from Man City.

“I think it'll be a relief for the Premier League that they can finally come to a decision and put the whole thing to bed and let Man City be what they are and let them deal with whatever comes their way and get back to just focusing purely on the football.”