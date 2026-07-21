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Premier League referee Anthony Taylor retires after 2026 World Cup - with ‘next chapter’ being planned after 20-year officiating career
A legendary career comes to an end
Taylor has confirmed his retirement from professional refereeing with immediate effect, concluding a career that spanned 831 matches across 20 years.
The 47-year-old official, who began his journey as a prison officer before entering the Football League in 2006, took charge of his final game on July 6, 2026, overseeing Spain's 1-0 victory over Portugal in the World Cup last 16.
Reflecting on his departure, Taylor highlighted the immense strain that comes with being an elite official in the modern era. "Officiating at the elite level has been an immense privilege, but the pressure is intense and the scrutiny is constant," Taylor said. "The time is now right to step aside and look forward to transitioning to the next chapter of my career.
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Tributes from the refereeing community
Howard Webb, the chief refereeing officer at Pro Ref, led the tributes for the Wythenshawe-born official, acknowledging the massive void Taylor's departure will leave in the English top flight.
"Anthony has been a fantastic servant to the game over many years, both domestically and on the international stage," Webb noted. "He has been repeatedly trusted to officiate in the biggest games.
Taylor’s career was defined by his presence in high-stakes environments, ranging from the 2015 EFL Cup final to the 2023 Europa League final. He earned widespread acclaim for his composure during the Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland, where he was praised for his swift response when Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch.
Dealing with controversy and Mourinho
Despite his prestigious CV, Taylor’s journey was not without significant friction, most notably his high-profile clash with Jose Mourinho. Following the 2023 Europa League final between Sevilla and Roma, the Portuguese manager famously confronted Taylor in a stadium car park and called him a "disgrace" twice.
Speaking about the incident in 2025, Taylor emphasised how such behavior impacts officials beyond the 90 minutes on the pitch. "That's the worst situation I've dealt with in terms of abuse," Taylor said. "Not only because I was travelling with family members at the time, but it also highlights the impact of people's behaviour on others.
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Planning for the next chapter
As Taylor moves into retirement, he leaves behind a legacy of 163 international matches and a reputation as a trusted, if often scrutinized, official. His departure comes at a time of transition for English refereeing, as Pro Ref merges its officials into a single group for the 2026-27 campaign.
The veteran official had previously hinted that his time in the middle was naturally reaching its conclusion due to the age gap between him and the players. With his 20-year officiating career now officially in the history books, Taylor is expected to remain involved in the sport in some capacity, though he has yet to reveal the specific details of his future plans.
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